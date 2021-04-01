Eau Claire City, County Contagious Disease Ordinance goes into effect

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Immediately after the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ruling repealing the statewide mask mandate, the City of Eau Claire and Eau Claire County put a Contagious Disease Ordinance into effect.

The measures were passed in early February, in case the high court struck down the mandate.

The ordinance applies to anyone in an enclosed space, other than a private residence. Failing to comply puts you at risk of getting a $200 fine.

Exemptions to the measure include while you’re eating or drinking or while getting a service, which requires temporary removal of a face covering.

Eau Claire City Council President Terry Weld says the ordinance is more of an educational tool, rather than a strictly enforceable edict.

“Nothing changes. Today is the same as it was yesterday when it comes with the mask ordinance. It’s just we as a local municipality have the ability to put that in place. Again, it would only be for the county in the communities within it. It more or less is the same as the ordinance from the governor,” said Weld.

This mandate is set to expire June 30. Weld wouldn’t speculate on if the ordinance would be extended past that date or allowed to expire before then.

