Advertisement

Eau Claire City, County Contagious Disease Ordinance goes into effect

Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Immediately after the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ruling repealing the statewide mask mandate, the City of Eau Claire and Eau Claire County put a Contagious Disease Ordinance into effect.

The measures were passed in early February, in case the high court struck down the mandate.

The ordinance applies to anyone in an enclosed space, other than a private residence. Failing to comply puts you at risk of getting a $200 fine.

Exemptions to the measure include while you’re eating or drinking or while getting a service, which requires temporary removal of a face covering.

Eau Claire City Council President Terry Weld says the ordinance is more of an educational tool, rather than a strictly enforceable edict.

“Nothing changes. Today is the same as it was yesterday when it comes with the mask ordinance. It’s just we as a local municipality have the ability to put that in place. Again, it would only be for the county in the communities within it. It more or less is the same as the ordinance from the governor,” said Weld.

This mandate is set to expire June 30. Weld wouldn’t speculate on if the ordinance would be extended past that date or allowed to expire before then.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 4-3 ruling Wednesday by the conservative-controlled court is the latest legal blow to...
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask mandate
Larry Young has been charged in Eau Claire County with charges that include sexual assault.
UPDATE: Menomonie man arrested and charged, accused of sexually assaulting victim
Andrea Lessing was sorting through a pile of donations when she felt something odd between two...
Goodwill employee finds $42,000 in donated sweaters, returns money to owner
sign on a Chippewa Falls business door
Eau Claire County mask mandate goes into effect while surrounding communities look for answers
Crews worked to control a fire in Chippewa Falls.
No injuries reported after Chippewa Falls fire

Latest News

PFAS investigation
French Island PFAS contamination investigation
UW School Systems President Tommy Thompson spoke before the Senate Committee on Universities...
UW System Schools report $170 million budget hole due to pandemic
Emma and Scott Smith holding up a "sold" sign at their real estate agent's office in Altoona,...
Chippewa Valley housing market booming
UWEC Men's Hockey
For the love of the game - NCAA D3 week