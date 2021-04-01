Eau Claire health officials warn public of potential COVID-19 exposure

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is warning the public about a potential COVID-19 exposure.

According to a release by the ECCCHD, the potential exposure occurred Saturday, March 27 from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Action City in Eau Claire. The ECCCHD recommends that if you were at this location during the time of the potential exposure and are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms to proceed to get tested for COVID-19.

According to the ECCCDH, when an individual visits a location where they have been in close contact for a prolonged period with others, and public health is unable to identify the contacts, public notification of the following may be necessary:

the location(s) where the COVID-19 positive individual visited

the date and time when the COVID-19 positive individual was there.

the number of unconnected confirmed cases that visited the same location while contagious

The ECCCDH says that an establishment appearing on this list does not necessarily mean they did something wrong, nor does appearing on the list always mean that the establishment should be closed. The ECCCDH adds that establishments have been contacted before their listing and guidance is provided about reducing future risk to staff and customers.

You can see the full list of establishments on this list in Eau Claire by clicking here.

You can see a list of symptoms to check for if you think you were exposed by clicking here. Common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, headache, diarrhea, or new loss of taste or smell.

