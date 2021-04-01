Fans allowed at UWEC home baseball games

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Up to 1,000 fans will be allowed to attend UW-Eau Claire Blugolds home baseball games starting Friday.

The university announced Thursday the Eau Claire City-County Health Department’s guidelines will fans to attend games at Carson Park.

When the Blugolds take the field Friday against UW-Oshkosh, it’ll be the program’s first home game since 1995. The university dropped baseball following that season before bringing it back for 2021.

Admission will be free.

Fans will be required to stay with their group, at least six feet away from other parties. They’ll also be required to wear masks the entire time their in the ballpark.

Bathrooms and concessions will be closed according to UWEC Athletics Director Dan Schumacher. He said people can bring their own food and drinks into the stadium.

Schumacher said even though capacity will be limited, having fans back in the stands will make a big difference for the players.

“The fan interaction, the sites and sounds of fans at an outdoor ballpark, outdoor football stadium or even in Zorn Arena where we play basketball, those sites and sounds and that feel, it helps with the adrenaline, it helps with the atmosphere of the game,” he said. “It’s been sorely missed.”

The Blugolds play a double-header Friday. The first game starts at 12 p.m.

