French Island PFAS contamination investigation

PFAS investigation(WEAU)
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of La Crosse says it’s a week away from submitting its PFAS investigation to the DNR. Mayor Tim Kabat adds the report is a thorough and systematic look of the situation occurring on French Island.

The contamination initially is thought to have stemmed from firefighting foam used at the La Crosse Airport for decades. The city is currently suing the manufacturers of the foam for knowingly using the harmful chemical.

However, Kabat says the preliminary investigation shows there is more leading to the affected water.

“Our findings indicate that there are PFAS contamination that are outside of the airport groundwater zone. There are other unknown sources of PFAS. We don’t want to speculate what those sources may be,” said Mayor Kabat.

The city says it’s also a few days away from submitting a formal waiver request to the FAA to use an alternative fire fighting foam than the mandated one containing PFAS.

