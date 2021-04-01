Hope Gospel Mission holding annual Easter Community Meal

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -As Easter inches closer and closer, one local organization wants to make sure the community is fed during the holiday.

Hope Gospel Mission will be holding their annual Easter Community Meal, but it is limited to takeout only due to the pandemic.

The meal will be held on Saturday, April 3 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Hope Renewal Center for Men located on Mercantile Drive.

Stewardship Director Rob Gerber says now that Hope Gospel Mission has held a few drive thru events, they are more confident in this weekend’s event.

“We’ve learned a few things about hosting a drive thru event versus an event where people actually come in and sit down, the dynamics are a little different but it’s been working out pretty well.”

During Hope Gospel’s Thanksgiving dinner they planned for 565 meals and ran out in the first hour and a half, so they have bumped it up to 600 meals available.

The meals will feature ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, dinner rolls, and dessert.

The drive thru event is first come first serve.

