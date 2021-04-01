Advertisement

Hope Gospel Mission holding annual Easter Community Meal

(WEAU)
By Molly Gardner
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -As Easter inches closer and closer, one local organization wants to make sure the community is fed during the holiday.

Hope Gospel Mission will be holding their annual Easter Community Meal, but it is limited to takeout only due to the pandemic.

The meal will be held on Saturday, April 3 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Hope Renewal Center for Men located on Mercantile Drive.

Stewardship Director Rob Gerber says now that Hope Gospel Mission has held a few drive thru events, they are more confident in this weekend’s event.

“We’ve learned a few things about hosting a drive thru event versus an event where people actually come in and sit down, the dynamics are a little different but it’s been working out pretty well.”

During Hope Gospel’s Thanksgiving dinner they planned for 565 meals and ran out in the first hour and a half, so they have bumped it up to 600 meals available.

The meals will feature ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, dinner rolls, and dessert.

The drive thru event is first come first serve.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 4-3 ruling Wednesday by the conservative-controlled court is the latest legal blow to...
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask mandate
Erick Larkins and Shavonte Powell have been arrested after a traffic stop in Trempealeau County.
Two from Minnesota arrested after traffic stop, $100k worth of cocaine found
sign on a Chippewa Falls business door
Eau Claire County mask mandate goes into effect while surrounding communities look for answers
Generic image of police line
Human remains from 1978 Jackson County case identified
Mask
Eau Claire City, County Contagious Disease Ordinance goes into effect

Latest News

Over 36% of La Crosse County residents and over 33% of Eau Claire County residents have...
Weekly COVID-19 vaccinations reach new high; daily vaccinations near record
Eau Claire County Health Department
WATCH LIVE: Eau Claire City- County Health Department gives COVID update
Classes that were held in-person prior to the pandemic will move back to campus rather than...
CVTC to transition back to on-campus learning this fall
President Joe Biden speaks about the southern border during a meeting in the State Dining Room...
Biden holds first Cabinet meeting amid infrastructure push