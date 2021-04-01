Advertisement

IRS will automatically send refunds for unemployment tax breaks

Refunds will be sent directly to taxpayers, likely starting in May and continuing into the...
Refunds will be sent directly to taxpayers, likely starting in May and continuing into the summer.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Americans who lost their jobs last year and have already filed their tax returns will have one less headache to deal with.

The Internal Revenue Service will automatically recalculate their returns to account for a new tax break found in the latest stimulus package.

The break is on the first $10,200 of unemployment compensation received in 2020.

The IRS made the announcement Wednesday.

Refunds will be sent directly to taxpayers, likely starting in May and continuing into the summer.

The provision is part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus package that President Joe Biden signed last month, but that was after millions of people had already filed their 2020 returns.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 4-3 ruling Wednesday by the conservative-controlled court is the latest legal blow to...
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask mandate
Erick Larkins and Shavonte Powell have been arrested after a traffic stop in Trempealeau County.
Two from Minnesota arrested after traffic stop, $100k worth of cocaine found
sign on a Chippewa Falls business door
Eau Claire County mask mandate goes into effect while surrounding communities look for answers
Generic image of police line
Human remains from 1978 Jackson County case identified
Mask
Eau Claire City, County Contagious Disease Ordinance goes into effect

Latest News

WEAP held a ribbon cutting event for their new Altoona location.
Wisconsin Early Autism Project relocates to Altoona
Mayo Clinic Health System
COVID-19 lockdowns showing significant increase in loneliness
This image provided by Olivia Oxley shows a wheelbarrow filled with pennies, March 20, 2021 in...
Coin firm pays it forward after Georgia man paid in pennies
Gary Hughes was considered armed and dangerous.
Springfield man charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide after firing shots at officials