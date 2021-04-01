Advertisement

Judge orders Lil Nas X’s ‘Satan Shoes’ off the market

A judge awarded Nike a temporary restraining order against Lil Nas X's "Satan Shoe" he designed...
A judge awarded Nike a temporary restraining order against Lil Nas X's "Satan Shoe" he designed with art collective MSCHF.(MSCHF via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It looks like Nike has won the battle over singer Lil Nas X’s limited edition “Satan Shoe” - and could win the war.

A federal judge Thursday granted Nike’s temporary restraining order against the New York art collective MSCHF.

That means for now, the $1,018 satanic-themed shoes cannot be sold and orders cannot be filled.

Nike sued the design company Monday.

Its lawyers argued consumers associated Nike with the devilish shoes and even threatened to boycott them.

The shoe giant claims the satanic association dilutes its famous Nike swoosh.

MSCHF’s attorneys compared the 666 pairs of modified shoes to art and said every pair except one had already been shipped.

The judge said the case will continue, but it is likely Nike will prevail in its trademark claims.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 4-3 ruling Wednesday by the conservative-controlled court is the latest legal blow to...
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask mandate
Erick Larkins and Shavonte Powell have been arrested after a traffic stop in Trempealeau County.
Two from Minnesota arrested after traffic stop, $100k worth of cocaine found
sign on a Chippewa Falls business door
Eau Claire County mask mandate goes into effect while surrounding communities look for answers
Generic image of police line
Human remains from 1978 Jackson County case identified
Larry Young has been charged in Eau Claire County with charges that include sexual assault.
UPDATE: Menomonie man arrested and charged, accused of sexually assaulting victim

Latest News

Classes that were held in-person prior to the pandemic will move back to campus rather than...
CVTC to transition back to on-campus learning this fall
FILE - In this March 26, 2021 file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares...
Biden launches community corps to boost COVID vaccinations
Courteney Batya Ross, George Floyd's girlfriend, talked Thursday about how George Floyd was 'a...
LIVE: George Floyd’s girlfriend recalls their struggles with addiction in Chauvin trial testimony
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2019 file photo, the advertising label of the Organization of the...
OPEC and allies agree to gradually boost crude oil output