Advertisement

Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan moves to Barstow Street

(WEAU)
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley has been home to the Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan for more than one hundred years, and as the country starts opening up from the pandemic, LSS is making a few changes.

LSS will now be returning to daytime hours, and will move to the current Sojourner House located at 618 South Barstow St.

Moving to the Sojourner House will allow LSS to offer social, emotional and economic needs of participants and self sufficiency all under one roof.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 4-3 ruling Wednesday by the conservative-controlled court is the latest legal blow to...
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask mandate
Erick Larkins and Shavonte Powell have been arrested after a traffic stop in Trempealeau County.
Two from Minnesota arrested after traffic stop, $100k worth of cocaine found
sign on a Chippewa Falls business door
Eau Claire County mask mandate goes into effect while surrounding communities look for answers
Generic image of police line
Human remains from 1978 Jackson County case identified
Larry Young has been charged in Eau Claire County with charges that include sexual assault.
UPDATE: Menomonie man arrested and charged, accused of sexually assaulting victim

Latest News

The potential exposure occurred Saturday, March 27 from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Action...
Eau Claire health officials warn public of potential COVID-19 exposure
Eau Claire and several other cities in Wisconsin would be new stops for the passenger rail...
Eau Claire part of proposed new Amtrak routes
Conservative law firm demands ministers see prisoners
The Minnesota Supreme Court has affirmed the conviction in the case of a snowmobiler sentenced...
Minnesota Supreme Court rejects appeal in snowmobile death