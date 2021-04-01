Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan moves to Barstow Street

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley has been home to the Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan for more than one hundred years, and as the country starts opening up from the pandemic, LSS is making a few changes.

LSS will now be returning to daytime hours, and will move to the current Sojourner House located at 618 South Barstow St.

Moving to the Sojourner House will allow LSS to offer social, emotional and economic needs of participants and self sufficiency all under one roof.

