Minnesota Supreme Court rejects appeal in snowmobile death

The Minnesota Supreme Court has affirmed the conviction in the case of a snowmobiler sentenced...
The Minnesota Supreme Court has affirmed the conviction in the case of a snowmobiler sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for crashing into an 8-year-old boy on Chisago Lake and killing him.(WDBJ7)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Supreme Court has affirmed the conviction in the case of a snowmobiler sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for crashing into an 8-year-old boy on Chisago Lake and killing him.

Eric Coleman, of Chisago City, was sentenced in February 2019 for the January 2018 death of second-grader Alan Geisenkoetter Jr. The boy’s father, Alan Geisenkoetter Sr., was injured.

The family was going ice fishing when the boy was struck.

The Star Tribune reports that the court rejected Coleman’s complaint that his rights were affected by faulty jury instructions in his district court trial in relation to his conviction for third-degree murder. He was also found guilty of drunken driving, criminal vehicular homicide, and criminal vehicular operation.

