Springfield man charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide after firing shots at officials

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Springfield man has been charged in Jackson County Court with charges that include attempted first degree intentional homicide after officials spent several days looking for an armed and dangerous subject.

Court records show Gary Hughes has been charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide- use of a dangerous weapon- repeater, first degree recklessly endangering safety-use of a dangerous weapon-repeater, fail/comply-offer/person into custody-repeater, battery or threat to judge, prosecutor, or law enforcement officer-use of a dangerous weapon- repeater and possession a firearm- convicted of a felony- repeated.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says they made contact with Hughes at his residence about a felony probation warrant. He then told law enforcement officers that he was not going back to jail and showed a firearm. He later shot at deputies.

Officials had a 15 hour standoff with Hughes. When law enforcement entered the residence, he was no longer at the scene.

The criminal complaint says Hughes made threats to law enforcement and shot at them.

Law enforcement located Hughes on March 6 and took him into custody.

