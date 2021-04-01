EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to give a Sunshine Award to Trudy Holicer. Trudy has always been the best speaker for our son. She takes the time out of her day to check on him and make sure that he is okay. She also helped us through the Christmas season as we were affected by Covid. She made sure that our son always has what he needs to succeed with his education. She is the best teacher that we could have ever asked for.

Trixie Trullinger

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.