UW-Eau Claire antigen testing moving from Zorn Arena to McPhee Physical Education Center

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - All COVID-19 antigen testing at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire will be moving from Zorn Arena to the McPhee Physical Education Center starting April 5.

Testing will continue at Zorn Arena through Friday, April 2 with no testing on April 3 or April 4.

Starting Monday at McPhee Center, antigen testing for UW-Eau Claire faculty, staff and students will be from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.

Eau Claire area community members are invited to be tested from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.

UWEC says, “Only people being tested will be allowed to park in the McPhee Center parking lot with no permit required. University personnel and students with F and S parking permits are asked to park in other UW-Eau Claire parking lots where their permit is valid or Chippewa Valley Technical College parking lot P8 directly across University Drive from the McPhee Center parking lot”.

Zorn Arena will turn into a federally supported starting April 8. They will be able to vaccinate 1,200 people a day.

