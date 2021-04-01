Advertisement

UW-Eau Claire antigen testing moving from Zorn Arena to McPhee Physical Education Center

Testing site at McPhee Physical Education Center
Testing site at McPhee Physical Education Center(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - All COVID-19 antigen testing at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire will be moving from Zorn Arena to the McPhee Physical Education Center starting April 5.

Testing will continue at Zorn Arena through Friday, April 2 with no testing on April 3 or April 4.

Starting Monday at McPhee Center, antigen testing for UW-Eau Claire faculty, staff and students will be from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.

Eau Claire area community members are invited to be tested from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.

UWEC says, “Only people being tested will be allowed to park in the McPhee Center parking lot with no permit required. University personnel and students with F and S parking permits are asked to park in other UW-Eau Claire parking lots where their permit is valid or Chippewa Valley Technical College parking lot P8 directly across University Drive from the McPhee Center parking lot”.

Zorn Arena will turn into a federally supported starting April 8. They will be able to vaccinate 1,200 people a day.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 4-3 ruling Wednesday by the conservative-controlled court is the latest legal blow to...
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask mandate
Erick Larkins and Shavonte Powell have been arrested after a traffic stop in Trempealeau County.
Two from Minnesota arrested after traffic stop, $100k worth of cocaine found
sign on a Chippewa Falls business door
Eau Claire County mask mandate goes into effect while surrounding communities look for answers
Generic image of police line
Human remains from 1978 Jackson County case identified
Mask
Eau Claire City, County Contagious Disease Ordinance goes into effect

Latest News

WEAP held a ribbon cutting event for their new Altoona location.
Wisconsin Early Autism Project relocates to Altoona
Mayo Clinic Health System
COVID-19 lockdowns showing significant increase in loneliness
Gary Hughes was considered armed and dangerous.
Springfield man charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide after firing shots at officials
President Joe Biden speaks about the southern border during a meeting in the State Dining Room...
At 1st Cabinet meeting, Biden says team ‘looks like America’