WAGNER TAILS: Sassy and Hercules

EAU CLAIRE & CLARK COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Graceful, alert, with saucy expression -- that’s how the American Kennel Club describes chihuahuas. This nine-year-old chihuahua is available for adoption at Bob’s House for Dogs.

Sassy’s previous owner passed away. Combine that with going to live in a new place -- Sassy is still sad, confused, and a little scared. Staff members at Bob’s House do say she is starting to feel better.

Sassy likes to take walks and play fetch (sort of). She’s looking for a home without children and without other pets. An affectionate home is a must for Sassy. She’ll gladly return your affection with kisses of her own.



---

If you’re looking for a chill cat, Hercules is available for adoption at the Clark County Humane Society. This two-year-old is one handsome cat with his gray coat and gold eyes.

Staff at CCHS say this boy has a super mellow personality. He was found as a stray, but he loves hanging out with people.

While Hercules is his name, physical fitness is not his game. His biggest strength is being a couch potato. It doesn’t matter where he’s sitting, he enjoys cuddling while he ignores those pesky cat toys trying to get him to work out.

If you want a cat who won’t make you feel bad about skipping the gym to relax on the couch, Hercules is your guy.



