Wisconsin Early Autism Project relocates to Altoona

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Early Autism Project held a ribbon cutting event Thursday for their new Altoona location.

WEAP, which was previously located at 2125 Heights Drive in Eau Claire, is now located at 1413 Winchester Way, Suite 1 in Altoona.

Clinical Director Cassie Sedlacek says with the new location they will also be enrolling new clients and expanding their team.

