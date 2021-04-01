Wisconsin Early Autism Project relocates to Altoona
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Early Autism Project held a ribbon cutting event Thursday for their new Altoona location.
WEAP, which was previously located at 2125 Heights Drive in Eau Claire, is now located at 1413 Winchester Way, Suite 1 in Altoona.
Clinical Director Cassie Sedlacek says with the new location they will also be enrolling new clients and expanding their team.
