Yelich, Brewers optimistic after spring bounce backs

Milwaukee Brewers' Daniel Vogelbach, left, is congratulated by Ryan Braun, center, and...
Milwaukee Brewers' Daniel Vogelbach, left, is congratulated by Ryan Braun, center, and Christian Yelich, right, after hitting a three-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers showed signs this spring that they’ll bounce back from the slump that engulfed virtually their entire lineup last year.

The Brewers understand not to take anything for granted until they’re performing when the games actually matter. Milwaukee opens the season Thursday by hosting the Minnesota Twins.

The Brewers ranked 27th out of 30 major league teams in runs per game last year as hitters up and down their lineup failed to reach their career norms.

Most of those batters who struggled last year hit very well during spring training.

