14-year-old Milwaukee boy dies of coronavirus complications

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(AP) - MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says a 14-year-old Milwaukee boy has died of complications caused by the coronavirus. It’s the first reported pediatric death caused by the virus in Milwaukee.

The Medical Examiner’s Office says the boy also had leukemia and had undergone a bone marrow transplant in 2019. The boy tested positive for the virus last November.

Statewide, there have been two prior COVID-19 deaths between the ages of 10 and 19, including a high school student in Madison in November, WTMJ-TV reported. Milwaukee County health officials say they are closely watching an uptick in cases among kids 18 and younger.

