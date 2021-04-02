ATV flips in Rusk County, driver dies at the scene

RUSK, Wis. (WEAU) - An ATV flipped in Rusk County Thursday and the driver died at the scene.

The WI Department of Natural Resources says a 44-year-old man was driving an ATV south on County Highway B at 8:45 p.m. Thursday when he lost control. The ATV flipped and landed in the ditch. The driver died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.