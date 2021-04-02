Advertisement

ATV flips in Rusk County, driver dies at the scene

(NBC15)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK, Wis. (WEAU) - An ATV flipped in Rusk County Thursday and the driver died at the scene.

The WI Department of Natural Resources says a 44-year-old man was driving an ATV south on County Highway B at 8:45 p.m. Thursday when he lost control. The ATV flipped and landed in the ditch. The driver died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erick Larkins and Shavonte Powell have been arrested after a traffic stop in Trempealeau County.
Two from Minnesota arrested after traffic stop, $100k worth of cocaine found
A message sent from a client to the photographer
Dozens claim a wedding photographer scammed them
The potential exposure occurred Saturday, March 27 from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Action...
Eau Claire health officials warn public of potential COVID-19 exposure
Eau Claire and several other cities in Wisconsin would be new stops for the passenger rail...
Eau Claire part of proposed new Amtrak routes
The Neighbors' Place in Wausau food stock
Repeal of Wis. Mask mandate to reduce CARES Act SNAP benefits

Latest News

Dick Hebert Retires After 37 Years with Chippewa Falls Parks Department
Dick Hebert Retires After 37 Years with Chippewa Falls Parks Department
A job center is now available for people at the Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Facility...
New job center helps people find jobs as they re-enter society
Fire.
HAPPENING NOW: Crews on scene of brush fire at Terrace Hill Mobile Home Park
Irvine Park
Dick Hebert retires after 37 years with Chippewa Falls parks department