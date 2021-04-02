Advertisement

Convicted sex offender to be released from prison

John Lowe will be released from prison on April 4.
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse People Department is informing the public about a convicted sex offender who will be released from prison.

Officials say John Lowe will be released on April 4. He was convicted of second degree sexual assault of a child and third degree sexual assault of a child.

LAPD did not give an address where Lowe will be residing.

