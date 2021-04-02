Advertisement

HAPPENING NOW: Crews on scene of brush fire at Terrace Hill Mobile Home Park

Fire.
Fire.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Carla Rogner
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -- Crews are still on scene at Terrace Hill Mobile Home Park in Eau Claire, responding to a large brush fire.

Police had evacuated about 70 homes here in the neighborhood but people who live on the right side of the street were allowed back in their homes about thirty minutes ago.

Police are asking people to shelter in place due to the heavy smoke.

Officials say the strong wind today made this fire difficult to get under control.

It is unknown what caused this fire or where exactly it originated.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erick Larkins and Shavonte Powell have been arrested after a traffic stop in Trempealeau County.
Two from Minnesota arrested after traffic stop, $100k worth of cocaine found
A message sent from a client to the photographer
Dozens claim a wedding photographer scammed them
The potential exposure occurred Saturday, March 27 from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Action...
Eau Claire health officials warn public of potential COVID-19 exposure
Eau Claire and several other cities in Wisconsin would be new stops for the passenger rail...
Eau Claire part of proposed new Amtrak routes
The Neighbors' Place in Wausau food stock
Repeal of Wis. Mask mandate to reduce CARES Act SNAP benefits

Latest News

Dick Hebert Retires After 37 Years with Chippewa Falls Parks Department
Dick Hebert Retires After 37 Years with Chippewa Falls Parks Department
A job center is now available for people at the Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Facility...
New job center helps people find jobs as they re-enter society
ATV flips in Rusk County, driver dies at the scene
Irvine Park
Dick Hebert retires after 37 years with Chippewa Falls parks department