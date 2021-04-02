HAPPENING NOW: Crews on scene of brush fire at Terrace Hill Mobile Home Park

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -- Crews are still on scene at Terrace Hill Mobile Home Park in Eau Claire, responding to a large brush fire.

Police had evacuated about 70 homes here in the neighborhood but people who live on the right side of the street were allowed back in their homes about thirty minutes ago.

Police are asking people to shelter in place due to the heavy smoke.

Officials say the strong wind today made this fire difficult to get under control.

It is unknown what caused this fire or where exactly it originated.

