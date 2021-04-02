Culver’s teases cheese curd lovers with an April Fool’s CurderBurger
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Cheese curd lovers were likely grabbing their keys Thursday morning and getting ready to race to their nearest Culver’s restaurant – that is, until they passed a calendar.
On Thursday, the Wisconsin-based restaurant chain tweeted a picture of a massive cheese curd, about the size of a half-pound hamburger, sitting on a “lightly buttered, toasted” bun and dubbed it the CurderBurger.
“Isn’t it beautiful?” the chain asked.
It didn’t take long before Culver’s broke many fans hearts by pointing out that it’s April 1. But, it did offer a condolence prize, of sorts, a CurderBurger recipe:
- Order a ButterBurger and a side of Cheese Curds
- Place Cheese Curds underneath the top bun
- CurderBurger
