Culver’s teases cheese curd lovers with an April Fool’s CurderBurger

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Cheese curd lovers were likely grabbing their keys Thursday morning and getting ready to race to their nearest Culver’s restaurant – that is, until they passed a calendar.

On Thursday, the Wisconsin-based restaurant chain tweeted a picture of a massive cheese curd, about the size of a half-pound hamburger, sitting on a “lightly buttered, toasted” bun and dubbed it the CurderBurger.

“Isn’t it beautiful?” the chain asked.

And before you ask your local restaurant for a CurderBurger, we recommend checking today’s date. 😉 Pro tip to make your own CurderBurger: 1. Order a ButterBurger and a side of Cheese Curds 2. Place Cheese Curds underneath the top bun 3. CurderBurger! — Culver's Restaurants (@culvers) April 1, 2021

It didn’t take long before Culver’s broke many fans hearts by pointing out that it’s April 1. But, it did offer a condolence prize, of sorts, a CurderBurger recipe:

Order a ButterBurger and a side of Cheese Curds Place Cheese Curds underneath the top bun CurderBurger

