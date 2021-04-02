Advertisement

Death investigation underway in Sawyer County, community not at risk

By Annemarie Payson
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAWYER COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Officials in Sawyer County have started a death investigation after a deceased female was found in the Stone Lake area.

Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office says on Friday they responded to a call of a deceased female at a residence in the Stone Lake area. Officials arrived on scene where they discovered a 42-year-old deceased woman with gunshot wounds.

The investigation is ongoing but officials say they believe it is an isolated incident and that the community is not at risk.

