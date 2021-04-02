Advertisement

Democrat Lasry raises more than $1 million for Senate bid

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2020 file photo, Milwaukee Bucks senior vice president Alex Lasry,...
FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2020 file photo, Milwaukee Bucks senior vice president Alex Lasry, left, and Bucks guard George Hill walk through a Milwaukee neighborhood during a voter canvassing effort.(AP Photo/Steve Megargee File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Alex Lasry said Thursday that his campaign had raised more than $1 million since he got in the race in mid-February.

Lasry is running for the seat currently held by Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, who has not yet said whether he will seek a third term in 2022.

Johnson previously said he wouldn’t run for a third term, but has since recanted and said recently he may not make a decision until next year.

Democratic Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson is also running but has yet to announce his fundraising totals for the first three months of the year.

