Advertisement

MMA fighter has finger severed in match; doctors reattach it

Pliev was taken to a hospital where the finger was reattached. He said the doctor told him he...
Pliev was taken to a hospital where the finger was reattached. He said the doctor told him he tore 50% of the tendon on the finger, and he may need another procedure.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A mixed martial arts fighter had his finger severed during a match in Philadelphia, but doctors were eventually able to reattach it.

Khetag Pliev was injured Thursday night during the second round of his fight, which was stopped when the referee noticed Pliev was missing his left ring finger.

“In the second round, he (opponent Devin Goodale) caught my glove with one hand and held it,” Pliev told ESPN. “I felt my finger snapped. He kept pulling my glove and my finger snapped. We kept fighting. When the second round was finished, I see my (bone) was out in the open. I wanted to keep fighting, because I felt like I had this guy. But the doctor saw that and stopped the fight. "

Event promoter Rob Haydak told ESPN that officials began searching inside the cage where the match was held, and an announcement was made to the crowd, asking them to look for it also.

After several minutes, the finger was ultimately discovered inside Pliev’s glove, Haydak said.

“It was crazy,” Haydak told ESPN. “He didn’t even flinch. He was getting ready to do the (official) decision and I was like, ‘Uh, guys, get him out of the cage and go put his finger back on.’”

Pliev was taken to a hospital where the finger was reattached. He said the doctor told him he tore 50% of the tendon on the finger, and he may need another procedure.

His opponent, Goodale, was ruled the winner by TKO. Pliev, though, said he will appeal the decision to the Pennsylvania State Athletic Commission, claiming Goodale illegally grabbed his gloves during the bout.

Pliev, 37, is a native of Russia who competed in the 2012 Olympics as a wrestler for Canada.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erick Larkins and Shavonte Powell have been arrested after a traffic stop in Trempealeau County.
Two from Minnesota arrested after traffic stop, $100k worth of cocaine found
A message sent from a client to the photographer
Dozens claim a wedding photographer scammed them
The potential exposure occurred Saturday, March 27 from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Action...
Eau Claire health officials warn public of potential COVID-19 exposure
Eau Claire and several other cities in Wisconsin would be new stops for the passenger rail...
Eau Claire part of proposed new Amtrak routes
The Neighbors' Place in Wausau food stock
Repeal of Wis. Mask mandate to reduce CARES Act SNAP benefits

Latest News

ATV flips in Rusk County, driver dies at the scene
Police in Concord, North Carolina said a recently fired employee drove his car through the...
Police: Recently-fired employee crashed through front doors of Walmart in N.C.
California mass shooting kills 4 including child
Man charged with murder in California shooting that killed 4
Irvine Park
Dick Hebert retires after 37 years with Chippewa Falls parks department
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed