New job center helps people find jobs as they re-enter society

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Landing that perfect job can be difficult. It can be especially hard for someone who has served time behind bars.

One job center in Chippewa Falls is working to set incarcerated persons up for success.

The main focus at Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Facility is preparing for a life beyond prison.

With time spent at the facility ranging from six months to a year, many people don’t have long to wait. That’s why it’s the perfect place for a job center.

Beyond this wire fencing is a room that looks like it could be a job center in any community. Instead it’s a recently renovated space at the Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Facility.

It’s goal is to target one of the barriers for successful re-entry into society: a job.

Aaron Heitman is with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and coordinated the new job center. He said it’s a win for everyone.

“It helps out people in need of employment, but it can also help employers looking for guys who are just looking for an opportunity to be successful, take care of their family and successfully re-enter into the community,” Heitman said.

Since officially opening in March, the job center has helped around 40 people.

One of them is Justin Orlich. He’s getting released next week, and said it’s taken some of the stress off.

“I feel I have a better chance out there re-integrating back into the community,” Orlich said. “It set up a lot for me. I don’t have to have so much worry and wonder. I kind of have a few things in place. I have a few interviews and job offers, so it’s been really beneficial for me.”

Like Orlich, Courtland Love said the center has helped get him ready for his next chapter.

“Preparing you for your release and when you go home and having your emails and everything ready for you there is kind of relaxing to your nerves I guess,” Love said.

Overall Heitman said the job center is about more than employment: it’s about giving people the chance of a successful life outside of a prison’s walls.

The job center at the Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Facility is one of seven that the Wisconsin Department of Corrections plans to open this year.

The Jackson Correctional Institution in Black River Falls is set to open its own job center later this year.

