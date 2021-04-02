Advertisement

New job center helps people find jobs as they re-enter society

A job center is now available for people at the Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Facility...
A job center is now available for people at the Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Facility to help them re-enter society.(Wisconsin Department of Corrections)
By Maria Blough
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Landing that perfect job can be difficult. It can be especially hard for someone who has served time behind bars.

One job center in Chippewa Falls is working to set incarcerated persons up for success.

The main focus at Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Facility is preparing for a life beyond prison.

With time spent at the facility ranging from six months to a year, many people don’t have long to wait. That’s why it’s the perfect place for a job center.

Beyond this wire fencing is a room that looks like it could be a job center in any community. Instead it’s a recently renovated space at the Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Facility.

It’s goal is to target one of the barriers for successful re-entry into society: a job.

Aaron Heitman is with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and coordinated the new job center. He said it’s a win for everyone.

“It helps out people in need of employment, but it can also help employers looking for guys who are just looking for an opportunity to be successful, take care of their family and successfully re-enter into the community,” Heitman said.

Since officially opening in March, the job center has helped around 40 people.

One of them is Justin Orlich. He’s getting released next week, and said it’s taken some of the stress off.

“I feel I have a better chance out there re-integrating back into the community,” Orlich said. “It set up a lot for me. I don’t have to have so much worry and wonder. I kind of have a few things in place. I have a few interviews and job offers, so it’s been really beneficial for me.”

Like Orlich, Courtland Love said the center has helped get him ready for his next chapter.

“Preparing you for your release and when you go home and having your emails and everything ready for you there is kind of relaxing to your nerves I guess,” Love said.

Overall Heitman said the job center is about more than employment: it’s about giving people the chance of a successful life outside of a prison’s walls.

The job center at the Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Facility is one of seven that the Wisconsin Department of Corrections plans to open this year.

The Jackson Correctional Institution in Black River Falls is set to open its own job center later this year.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erick Larkins and Shavonte Powell have been arrested after a traffic stop in Trempealeau County.
Two from Minnesota arrested after traffic stop, $100k worth of cocaine found
A message sent from a client to the photographer
Dozens claim a wedding photographer scammed them
The potential exposure occurred Saturday, March 27 from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Action...
Eau Claire health officials warn public of potential COVID-19 exposure
Eau Claire and several other cities in Wisconsin would be new stops for the passenger rail...
Eau Claire part of proposed new Amtrak routes
The Neighbors' Place in Wausau food stock
Repeal of Wis. Mask mandate to reduce CARES Act SNAP benefits

Latest News

Dick Hebert Retires After 37 Years with Chippewa Falls Parks Department
Dick Hebert Retires After 37 Years with Chippewa Falls Parks Department
Fire.
HAPPENING NOW: Crews on scene of brush fire at Terrace Hill Mobile Home Park
ATV flips in Rusk County, driver dies at the scene
Irvine Park
Dick Hebert retires after 37 years with Chippewa Falls parks department