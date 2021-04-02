Online roundtable discusses proposed health care reforms

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Democrats went online to tout health care investments in the governor’s proposed state budget.

Republicans, though, say this would lead to “more government entanglement.”

Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes joined State Representative Jodi Emerson and State Senator Jeff Smith for the discussion. This hit on items including Badger-Care expansion, prescription drug affordability, and development of a state public option.

Barnes says the administration is working to line up the support to make the governor’s budget a reality.

“We know how to make the state healthier and stronger. When I say ‘we’, I don’t mean this administration, specifically. I mean, we as Wisconsinites, we as people who have been involved in this work, we as a people, who unfortunately have personal stories to tell or know someone with a personal story to tell. But, in order for this to happen, the legislature has to pass this,” said Lt. Gov. Barnes.

In response, the Republican Party of Wisconsin issued a statement, saying, in part: “If the Evers administration was actually concerned about health care, they wouldn’t have underreported COVID-19 deaths in long-term care facilities and proposed a public option in their budget, which studies show would ultimately cripple private insurance options in Wisconsin.”

