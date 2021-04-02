Advertisement

Online roundtable discusses proposed health care reforms

health care roundtable
health care roundtable(WEAU)
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Democrats went online to tout health care investments in the governor’s proposed state budget.

Republicans, though, say this would lead to “more government entanglement.”

Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes joined State Representative Jodi Emerson and State Senator Jeff Smith for the discussion. This hit on items including Badger-Care expansion, prescription drug affordability, and development of a state public option.

Barnes says the administration is working to line up the support to make the governor’s budget a reality.

“We know how to make the state healthier and stronger. When I say ‘we’, I don’t mean this administration, specifically. I mean, we as Wisconsinites, we as people who have been involved in this work, we as a people, who unfortunately have personal stories to tell or know someone with a personal story to tell. But, in order for this to happen, the legislature has to pass this,” said Lt. Gov. Barnes.

In response, the Republican Party of Wisconsin issued a statement, saying, in part: “If the Evers administration was actually concerned about health care, they wouldn’t have underreported COVID-19 deaths in long-term care facilities and proposed a public option in their budget, which studies show would ultimately cripple private insurance options in Wisconsin.”

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 4-3 ruling Wednesday by the conservative-controlled court is the latest legal blow to...
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask mandate
Erick Larkins and Shavonte Powell have been arrested after a traffic stop in Trempealeau County.
Two from Minnesota arrested after traffic stop, $100k worth of cocaine found
sign on a Chippewa Falls business door
Eau Claire County mask mandate goes into effect while surrounding communities look for answers
The potential exposure occurred Saturday, March 27 from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Action...
Eau Claire health officials warn public of potential COVID-19 exposure
Generic image of police line
Human remains from 1978 Jackson County case identified

Latest News

Over 36% of La Crosse County residents and over 33% of Eau Claire County residents have...
Weekly COVID-19 vaccinations reach new high; daily vaccinations near record
The potential exposure occurred Saturday, March 27 from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Action...
Eau Claire health officials warn public of potential COVID-19 exposure
The Neighbors' Place in Wausau food stock
Repeal of Wis. Mask mandate to reduce CARES Act SNAP benefits
UW-System nursing and pharmacy students will receive tuition credit for COVID-19 vaccination...
UW System tuition credit extended for working at COVID-19 vaccine sites