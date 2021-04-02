Senior living facility in Eau Claire hosts prom for its residents

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - From ballgowns to DJs and dancing, senior prom at Our House Senior Living Memory Care in Eau Claire had it all!

Strict COVID-19 guidelines have been in place at the senior home for about a year, but now that staff and residents have been vaccinated, they are able to cut back on some of their restrictions.

On March 31, National Prom Day, residents dressed to the nines and hit the dance floor for their very own senior prom.

“They honestly were super excited,” says Emily Murphy, Executive Director at Our House in Eau Claire. “It was our first nice event that we could have for our residents, socially distanced.”

Ahead of the prom, residents were invited to prom with “promposals”. For the special night, residents could pick out dresses donated from community members and Once Upon a Prom.

“We were able to get all different sizes, colors and patterns,” Murphy says. “They loved it.”

Staff even helped residents with their hair and makeup.

“After the party was over and we were cleaning up, they were telling me ‘oh I had such a great time, this was so much fun, we’ve got to do this again’,” Murphy says.

With residents vaccinated, Our House has been able to invite visitors back with one on one visits. While residents are still having to be careful, events like the prom offer hope for a return to normalcy in the near future.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.