UPDATE: Sheriff’s office confirms second canoer’s body recovered from Lake Winnebago

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) – The Fond du Lac County sheriff says divers have recovered both victims of a capsized canoe on Lake Winnebago.

Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says divers found the body of a second man Thursday afternoon, about 150 yards from where they recovered the body of one canoer Wednesday.

Search teams used sonar equipment to pinpoint areas that could use further investigation, but it was too dark for dive teams to safely attempt any recovery. They went back Thursday and found the second man in about 8 feet of water.

The body is presumed to be Michael Gohde, after the canoer recovered Wednesday was positively identified as Dakota Goldapske

Authorities said Monday that the two men, both 21, went missing after their canoe capsized on Lake Winnebago that night. The sheriff’s office and DNR began searching for them Monday night, but then announced Tuesday the search had turned into a recovery effort.

Sheriff Waldschmidt had described the search for the two canoers was done in “extreme conditions” due to high winds and waves. He added the rescue mission was “extremely risky” for search crews.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the accident, and the medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death.

“Although bittersweet, we hope that successfully locating both victims of this tragedy will offer the opportunity for proper burial and help provide closure for family and friends,” the sheriff wrote in a statement Thursday.

“A large group of family and friends have gathered daily on the shoreline of Lake Winnebago in support of our efforts and have shown immense patience and gratitude for the deputies and wardens who worked diligently this week to recovered their loved ones.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.