WI Democrats push for stricter background checks in governor’s budget

By Elise Romas
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Democrats are pushing for stricter background checks for buying guns.

Governor Tony Evers built additional provisions for this process into his budget. According to state Attorney General Joshua Kaul, they are the same measures the governor tried to pass last legislative session.

Democrats say these new rules will close loopholes that help some people avoid background checks.

“The people of Wisconsin know that the people who skirt our laws using loopholes are doing a disservice to responsible gun owners everywhere,” said State Sen. Melissa Agard, (D) 16th District. “It’s common sense to prevent domestic abusers and felons from using the gun show loophole.”

NBC15 reached out to Speaker Robin Vos for a response from Republicans.

“This is not a fiscal item that belongs in the budget,” said Vos. “We will continue to stand with law abiding gun owners to protect their rights under the Second Amendment.”

