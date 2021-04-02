Advertisement

WI DNR: Very high fire danger for entire state Friday, potentially into weekend

By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Due to the combination of low humidity and dry vegetation, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has determined that for Friday, and possibly through the weekend, Wisconsin will have elevated fire weather conditions.

Burning permits are suspended at this time, according to the DNR. About half of Wisconsin is regulated by the DNR for burning permits.

Low humidity, warm temperatures, gusty winds, and dry grass could pose a danger across the state, according to the DNR. Wisconsin faces its highest risk for wildfires from Mid-March until the end of May each year. That’s because immediately after snow melt, the grass won’t grow, leading to a drier and more efficient fuel for fires.

According to the DNR, roughly 60% of wildfires are caused from outdoor debris pile burning. This is discouraged until conditions approve.

As of Friday, all of Wisconsin is under the “Very High” risk category for wildfires. You can check on burn permit requirements for your area by going to the DNR website.

Wisconsin DNR Briefing about Very High Fire Danger this weekend (4/2/21)

Wisconsin DNR Briefing about Very High Fire Danger this weekend (4/2/21)

Posted by WEAU 13 News on Friday, April 2, 2021

SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (4/2/21)