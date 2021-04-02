Wisconsin approaches 3 million COVID-19 vaccine shots administered
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin added 875 new positive cases of COVID-19 Friday, the largest one-day increase since March 24.
The total number of positive cases reached 578,587 Friday. The seven-day average of new positive tests per day is 531.
Wisconsin recorded 3,316 new negative tests between Thursday and Friday. The all time total is 2,739,782.
The state added eight deaths related to COVID-19. The state says one of those deaths was in a person under the age of 20. A total of 6,633 deaths have been linked to the infection in Wisconsin. The state is averaging 5 deaths per day.
VACCINATIONS
The state has administered just shy of 3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The number Friday climbed to 2,978,088. That’s a one-day increase of 87,857 shots in arms.
- Number who’ve received at least one dose: 1,859,640 (31.9%)
- Completed vaccine series: 1,121,306 (19.3%)
On Monday, April 5, all Wisconsin residents 16 and older will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Ages 16 and 17 must have parental or guardian permission.
WISCONSIN ALLOCATED: 3,002,745 ADMINISTERED: 2,978,088
PFIZER: 1,566,834 MODERNA: 1,335,022 JOHNSON & JOHNSON: 76,089
FIRST DOSE: 1,859,640 (31.9%) FULLY VACCINATED: 1,121,306 (19.3%)
EAU CLAIRE CO. FIRST DOSE: 36,025 (34.4%) FULLY VACCINATED: 24,714 (23.6%)
CHIPPEWA CO. FIRST DOSE: 20,800 (32.2%) FULLY VACCINATED: 13,684 (21.2%)
LA CROSSE CO. FIRST DOSE: 43,993 (37.3%) FULLY VACCINATED: 27,092 (23.0%)
DUNN CO. FIRST DOSE: 11,540 (25.4%) FULLY VACCINATED: 7,387 (16.3%)
COVID-19 CASE COUNTS * Counties are bolded if they report new cases or deaths (new cases or deaths in parentheses)
- ADAMS: 1,631 cases (+1), 10 deaths
- BARRON: 5,532 cases (+5), 76 deaths
- BUFFALO: 1,327 cases, 7 deaths
- CHIPPEWA: 7,185 cases (+3), 93 deaths
- CLARK: 3,170 cases (+2), 58 deaths
- CRAWFORD: 1,676 cases (+2), 17 deaths
- DUNN: 4,417 cases (+20), 31 deaths
- EAU CLAIRE: 11,272 cases (+16), 105 deaths
- JACKSON: 2,578 cases, 26 deaths
- JUNEAU: 3,044 cases (+1), 21 deaths
- LA CROSSE: 12,444 cases (+25), 80 deaths
- PEPIN: 817 cases (+1), 7 deaths
- PIERCE: 3,628 cases (+11), 35 deaths
- POLK: 4,029 cases (+5), 43 deaths
- PRICE: 1,181 cases (+2), 7 deaths
- RUSK: 1,272 cases (+1), 16 deaths
- SAWYER: 1,576 cases (+3), 23 deaths
- ST. CROIX: 6,841 cases (+38), 47 deaths
- TAYLOR: 1,813 cases (+2), 23 deaths
- TREMPEALEAU: 3,465 cases (+5), 38 deaths
- VERNON: 1,882 cases (+5), 38 deaths
- WASHBURN: 1,357 cases (+2), 18 deaths
Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.