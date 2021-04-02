Wisconsin approaches 3 million COVID-19 vaccine shots administered

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin added 875 new positive cases of COVID-19 Friday, the largest one-day increase since March 24.

The total number of positive cases reached 578,587 Friday. The seven-day average of new positive tests per day is 531.

Wisconsin recorded 3,316 new negative tests between Thursday and Friday. The all time total is 2,739,782.

The state added eight deaths related to COVID-19. The state says one of those deaths was in a person under the age of 20. A total of 6,633 deaths have been linked to the infection in Wisconsin. The state is averaging 5 deaths per day.

Your #COVID19_WI update, and we are saddened to report another death in our state of someone under age 20. Our thoughts are with that family, and all families that have lost loved ones. pic.twitter.com/fqTEqE4arS — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) April 2, 2021

VACCINATIONS

The state has administered just shy of 3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The number Friday climbed to 2,978,088. That’s a one-day increase of 87,857 shots in arms.

Number who’ve received at least one dose: 1,859,640 (31.9%)

Completed vaccine series: 1,121,306 (19.3%)

On Monday, April 5, all Wisconsin residents 16 and older will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Ages 16 and 17 must have parental or guardian permission.

WISCONSIN ALLOCATED: 3,002,745 ADMINISTERED: 2,978,088

PFIZER: 1,566,834 MODERNA: 1,335,022 JOHNSON & JOHNSON: 76,089

FIRST DOSE: 1,859,640 (31.9%) FULLY VACCINATED: 1,121,306 (19.3%)

EAU CLAIRE CO. FIRST DOSE: 36,025 (34.4%) FULLY VACCINATED: 24,714 (23.6%)

CHIPPEWA CO. FIRST DOSE: 20,800 (32.2%) FULLY VACCINATED: 13,684 (21.2%)

LA CROSSE CO. FIRST DOSE: 43,993 (37.3%) FULLY VACCINATED: 27,092 (23.0%)

DUNN CO. FIRST DOSE: 11,540 (25.4%) FULLY VACCINATED: 7,387 (16.3%)

COVID-19 CASE COUNTS * Counties are bolded if they report new cases or deaths (new cases or deaths in parentheses)

ADAMS: 1,631 cases (+1) , 10 deaths

BARRON: 5,532 cases (+5) , 76 deaths

BUFFALO: 1,327 cases, 7 deaths

CHIPPEWA: 7,185 cases (+3) , 93 deaths

CLARK: 3,170 cases (+2) , 58 deaths

CRAWFORD: 1,676 cases (+2) , 17 deaths

DUNN: 4,417 cases (+20) , 31 deaths

EAU CLAIRE: 11,272 cases (+16) , 105 deaths

JACKSON: 2,578 cases, 26 deaths

JUNEAU: 3,044 cases (+1) , 21 deaths

LA CROSSE: 12,444 cases (+25) , 80 deaths

PEPIN: 817 cases (+1) , 7 deaths

PIERCE: 3,628 cases (+11) , 35 deaths

POLK: 4,029 cases (+5) , 43 deaths

PRICE: 1,181 cases (+2) , 7 deaths

RUSK: 1,272 cases (+1) , 16 deaths

SAWYER: 1,576 cases (+3) , 23 deaths

ST. CROIX: 6,841 cases (+38) , 47 deaths

TAYLOR: 1,813 cases (+2) , 23 deaths

TREMPEALEAU: 3,465 cases (+5) , 38 deaths

VERNON: 1,882 cases (+5) , 38 deaths

WASHBURN: 1,357 cases (+2), 18 deaths

