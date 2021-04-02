Wisconsin Beef Council shares meal prep recipes

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - MEAL PREP BEEF RECIPES: A little pre-planning can help you save time and money, while eating a nutritious, balanced meal on the go, at school or at the office. Keep your gang strong and focused for everyday success. Just brown-up, bake-up, sauté-up or grill-up these recipes ahead of time and enjoy pre-planned meals for the rest of the week!

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.