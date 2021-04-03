Advertisement

Amazon apologizes to congressman for bogus ‘peeing’ tweet

(KOSA)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Amazon is sorry for tweeting about peeing. The company, which sent a tweet to a Wisconsin congressman more than a week ago denying that its employees work so hard they have to urinate in empty water bottles, admitted in a late Friday blog post that it was wrong and vowed to improve working conditions for delivery drivers.

The company went on to write that urinating in bottles is an industry-wide problem.

To try and prove its point, it shared links to news articles about drivers for other delivery companies who urinate in bottles.

Amazon said it is looking to fix the problem, but doesn’t know how yet.

