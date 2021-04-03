At least 100 cars catch on fire during La Crosse scrap yard fire

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - At least 100 cars were on fire Friday night in La Crosse.

Around 5 p.m. on Friday, April 2, the La Crosse Fire Department was called to Alter Scrap Processing on Hauser Street.

The first arriving crews saw a large fire with heavy black smoke coming from the scrap yard. Firefighters say the large number of scrap cars and limited scene access required crews to flow water from master streams and aerial apparatus.

The fire that took nearly two hours to control. Once under control, firefighters worked with Alter employees who operated heavy equipment to move cars and extinguish hot spots.

It is estimated that at least 100 cars were on fire at one point. High voltage transmission lines located directly above the scrap yard were shut down remotely by Xcel Energy.

One adjacent business was evacuated. Another company to the north opted to shelter employees inside due to the heavy smoke.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.