Campaign aims to raise $75,000 in donations for the Devil’s Punchbowl

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Formed over five hundred million years ago, one of the most popular outdoor attractions in Dunn County is now needing a little bit of TLC.

The Devil’s Punchbowl needs the community’s support as the Landmark Conservancy is raising money to replace the lower stairway for safer access.

With a goal of $75,000 there are also plans to start an endowment fund for other long term up-keep expenses.

Advancement director at Landmark Conservancy, Kristin Thompson says the Devil’s Punchbowl has always been a popular attraction, but has been even more visited during the pandemic.

“In recent years people have had a greater awareness. I think of mental and physical health and the importance of getting out in nature. We believe there has been an uptick in regional and local visitors, people just trying to be outdoors, be active and enjoy natural places.”

She says many people from the community have already stepped up to help make their goal attainable.

“We secured two matching grants one through the state of Wisconsin the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Fund which is $30,000 and we secured a $5,000 match from the Community Foundation of Dunn County and so up to $35,000 which is being fully matched and doubled which is nearly our entire goal.”

Thompson says they are about two thirds of the way towards their goal and hopes to wrap up the fundraising by the end of April. For more information or to donate click here.

