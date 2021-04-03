Advertisement

CDC updates COVID-19 guidelines for cruise ships

FILE - In this March 14, 2020 file photo, Royal Caribbean International cruise ship docked at...
FILE - In this March 14, 2020 file photo, Royal Caribbean International cruise ship docked at PortMiami, among other cruise ships, as the world deals with the coronavirus outbreak in Miami. Royal Caribbean Group is putting its cruising toes back in the water this summer. The cruise company said Friday, March 19, 2021 that two of its lines — Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises — will resume Caribbean sailings in June.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is updating its guidance for cruise ship companies.

The conditional sail order is still in place and it’s not saying when operations can resume, but the CDC is providing more technical guidance.

It says companies will have to run practice cruises before inviting paying customers.

They have to include vaccinations and routine testing in their plans.

Cruise companies will also have to report any possible COVID-19 cases every day.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Village of Fall Creek fire
UPDATE: Shed destroyed, home damaged in Eau Claire County fire
ATV flips in Rusk County, driver dies at the scene
A message sent from a client to the photographer
Dozens claim a wedding photographer scammed them
UW-Madison professor says rising case numbers are not a reason to panic.
COVID-19 variant cases spike dramatically in Wisconsin from previous week
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels...
Fully vaccinated people can travel safely again, CDC says

Latest News

Fire crews fought this wildfire Friday night.
Multiple agencies respond to wildfire in Township of Millston
Coronavirus
706 more cases, 7 new deaths in DHS Saturday update
COVID-19 cases are rising in some states, but there is good news on the vaccine front. (Source:...
CDC issues new guidelines as vaccinations increase
“My heart just dropped. She hugged me immediately and wouldn’t let go,” Hotchkiss said.
‘She hugged me immediately:’ N.Y. state trooper finds toddler lost in the woods