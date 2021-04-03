Advertisement

Easter egg hunt returns to River Prairie Park in Altoona

Easter egg hunt in Altoona
Easter egg hunt in Altoona(weau)
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After canceling last year’s event, the City of Altoona brought back Easter celebrations to River Prairie Park this morning.

Kids up to nine years old could participate in an Easter egg hunt. With social distancing and masks, event organizers say they felt they could safely resume the event this year. People from all over the community came together to make this event happen.

“The fire department volunteered, the police department volunteered, and then I had community residents come and volunteer here as well because they know it is important to the kids,” said Debra Goldbrach, recreation manager who organized the event.

Riley Schardin collected over ten eggs and told WEAU,

“My grandma and my dad took pictures of me with the Easter bunny and at the cop car and fire truck I even got to hold a shield and I wore a police thing.”

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Village of Fall Creek fire
UPDATE: Shed destroyed, home damaged in Eau Claire County fire
ATV flips in Rusk County, driver dies at the scene
A message sent from a client to the photographer
Dozens claim a wedding photographer scammed them
UW-Madison professor says rising case numbers are not a reason to panic.
COVID-19 variant cases spike dramatically in Wisconsin from previous week
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels...
Fully vaccinated people can travel safely again, CDC says

Latest News

Dick Hebert Retires After 37 Years With Chippewa Falls Parks Department (4/3/21)
Dick Hebert Retires After 37 Years With Chippewa Falls Parks Department (4/3/21)
Devil's Punchbowl
Campaign aims to raise $75,000 in donations for the Devil’s Punchbowl
Amazon apologizes to congressman for bogus ‘peeing’ tweet
FILE - In this March 14, 2020 file photo, Royal Caribbean International cruise ship docked at...
CDC updates COVID-19 guidelines for cruise ships