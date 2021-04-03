Easter egg hunt returns to River Prairie Park in Altoona

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After canceling last year’s event, the City of Altoona brought back Easter celebrations to River Prairie Park this morning.

Kids up to nine years old could participate in an Easter egg hunt. With social distancing and masks, event organizers say they felt they could safely resume the event this year. People from all over the community came together to make this event happen.

“The fire department volunteered, the police department volunteered, and then I had community residents come and volunteer here as well because they know it is important to the kids,” said Debra Goldbrach, recreation manager who organized the event.

Riley Schardin collected over ten eggs and told WEAU,

“My grandma and my dad took pictures of me with the Easter bunny and at the cop car and fire truck I even got to hold a shield and I wore a police thing.”

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.