Families reunite after year apart as long term care facilities ease visitor restrictions

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - During the last year, social distancing has kept people apart.

With vaccinations, people are slowly starting to come together again.

When 10-year-old Kasey Rikala of Eau Claire heard visitors would once again be allowed at her great-grandmother’s long term care facility, she was elated. She and her mom, Liana made an appointment to visit at Oakwood Health Services in Eau Claire, and the family shared an embrace for the first time in 14 months.

“It felt so nice to be able to hug her after over a year,” Kasey says.

“Kasey sat in her lap and hugged her and wouldn’t let her go,” Liana says.

Kasey and her great-grandma, Betty, share a special bond which made it difficult when the facility banned indoor visits last year to protect residents against COVID-19.

The family kept in touch over the phone and delivered care packages but nothing was a substitute for a good hug.

“I told her that morning we got to see her and she kept asking every ten minutes ‘Is it time to go?’,” Liana says.

Oakwood Health Services updated its visitor restrictions in mid-March as residents and staff were able to be vaccinated.

Facility representatives say in a statement to WEAU:

“Oakwood Health Services is very pleased to allow indoor visitation as restrictions loosen. We are happy to see residents with their loved ones again in a safe environment. It warms our hearts to see how much this means to our residents and their loved ones.”

Kasey and Liana have been able to visit Betty twice since the visitor restrictions changed and the family hopes many more visits are in their future.

