HAPPENING NOW: Multiple departments respond to Eau Claire County structure fire

Village of Fall Creek fire
Village of Fall Creek fire(WEAU)
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Multiple fire crews in the area responded to a major structure fire in Eau Claire County.

This is on Oak Knoll Road, just west of the Village of Fall Creek.

WEAU’s photographer at the scene says the structure was fully engulfed by the fire. Multiple fire departments responded to the scene around 8 p.m. Friday, April 2.

Stay with WEAU for updates on this story.

