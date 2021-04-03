Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs bill eliminating requirement for state gun permit into law

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Gov. Kim Reynolds (R - Iowa) signed a bill into law that eliminates some requirements to purchase a handgun.

The measure would eliminate current state permit requirements and the accompanying background checks that ensure a person obtaining or carrying a gun isn’t disqualified from ownership due to past felonies or abuses. The bill also eliminates firearms training now required to obtain a gun permit, according to the Associated Press.

After signing HF 756 Reynolds released the following statement:

“Today I signed legislation that protects the 2nd Amendment rights of Iowa’s law-abiding citizens while still preventing the sale of firearms to criminals and other dangerous individuals.” She added, “We will never be able to outlaw or prevent every single bad actor from getting a gun, but what we can do is ensure law-abiding citizens have full access to their constitutional rights while keeping Iowans safe.”

In addition, she signed another measure, HF 621, that establishes which actions can be brought against firearm and ammunition manufactuers as well as sellers or dealers.

Statement from Iowa Democratic Party:

Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rep. Ross Wilburn released the following statement after Kim Reynolds signed reckless legislation to remove popular, common-sense gun safety laws:

“Kim Reynolds’ reckless disregard for the safety and well-being of Iowans is limitless. Our communities aren’t safer when criminals can legally purchase a handgun without a background check. Background checks are wildly popular, even among gun owners, as a common-sense way to keep people safe. Legislation like this serves no purpose other than appeasing the gun industry and its powerful lobbyists. If this is the kind of leadership Kim Reynolds thinks Iowans deserve, it’s not surprising a majority of the state doesn’t think she should run for another term.”

Statement from the National Rifle Association: The National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative Action (NRA-ILA) today applauded Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for signing House File 756, NRA-backed legislation that allows law-abiding adults to carry a concealed firearm without first asking the government’s permission for a permit.

“This law is a common sense measure that allows law-abiding citizens to exercise their fundamental right of self-defense in the manner that best suits their needs,” said NRA-ILA Executive Director Jason Ouimet. “The NRA fights for these rights because we recognize that our freedoms are fundamental and natural, not government-given.”

An omnibus bill, HF 756 also makes the permit to acquire handguns optional, prevents publicly owned housing from prohibiting firearms as a term of their lease, and expands the state’s preemption law by adding “carrying” to the list of actions that localities are prohibited from regulating.

Nineteen states – Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming – now allow law-abiding individuals to carry a concealed handgun without a government-issued permit.

“On behalf of the NRA’s more than five-million members, we thank Gov. Reynolds for her leadership in expanding the rights of law-abiding gun owners,” Ouimet concluded.

The law goes into effect on July 1, 2021.

