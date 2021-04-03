Multiple agencies respond to wildfire in Township of Millston
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JACKSON CO., Wis. (WEAU) -The Black River Falls Fire Department along with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Fire Control responded to a wildfire Friday evening.
Crews arrived around 5:30 p.m. to the fire on Kling Road and Shale Road in the Township of Millston.
The Hatfield Fire Department was also called to help fight the fire.
Officials have not said what caused the fire.
