‘Ostriches Eat Sausages’ Chippewa Falls launch party

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The launch party of Robin Kelley’s children’s book ‘Ostriches Eat Sausages’ fielded dozens of people Saturday afternoon at Irvine Park.

The loss of her younger daughter Jayna, who was only nine years old, Robin says, helped inspire her to finish the book.

All profits from the day will go towards the Jayna Kelley Memorial Foundation, honoring Jayna by helping children and their families within the community.

Kelley’s nephew, Jordy, who turns nine this month, says he likes the book because of the art, and how it reminds him of his cousin, Jayna.

“It’s nice just like she is, she was very kind,” says Jordy. “This is [my] stuffed ostrich and his name is Ostrich-y.”

If you missed out on the book signing, you can still grab a copy of ‘Ostriches Eat Sausages’ by clicking here.

