Saturday morning fire at motel in Cadott
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) -As of 9 a.m. Saturday, the Cadott Area Fire and Rescue is still at the scene of a motel fire in Cadott.
The fire started around 6 a.m. at the Countryside Motel on Lavorata Road near State Highway 27.
The Cadott Police Department said everyone inside of the building was evacuated--some with minor injuries.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
