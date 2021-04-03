Advertisement

Saturday morning fire at motel in Cadott

This fire happened around 6 a.m. at the Countryside Motel.
This fire happened around 6 a.m. at the Countryside Motel.(Cadott Police Department)
By Maria Blough
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) -As of 9 a.m. Saturday, the Cadott Area Fire and Rescue is still at the scene of a motel fire in Cadott.

The fire started around 6 a.m. at the Countryside Motel on Lavorata Road near State Highway 27.

The Cadott Police Department said everyone inside of the building was evacuated--some with minor injuries.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

At around 600am this morning, Cadott Fire and EMS responded to the Countryside Motel on Lavorata Road & STH 27 in Cadott...

Posted by Cadott Police Department on Saturday, April 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Village of Fall Creek fire
UPDATE: Shed destroyed, home damaged in Eau Claire County fire
ATV flips in Rusk County, driver dies at the scene
UW-Madison professor says rising case numbers are not a reason to panic.
COVID-19 variant cases spike dramatically in Wisconsin from previous week
A message sent from a client to the photographer
Dozens claim a wedding photographer scammed them
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels...
Fully vaccinated people can travel safely again, CDC says

Latest News

A shooting at 7th and Kidder streets kills three, injures four.
Mass shooting in Wilmington, N.C. leaves seven people shot, three dead
A fire truck.
At least 100 cars catch on fire during La Crosse scrap yard fire
SportScene 13 Friday
SportScene 13 Friday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN