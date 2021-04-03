Saturday morning fire at motel in Cadott

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) -As of 9 a.m. Saturday, the Cadott Area Fire and Rescue is still at the scene of a motel fire in Cadott.

The fire started around 6 a.m. at the Countryside Motel on Lavorata Road near State Highway 27.

The Cadott Police Department said everyone inside of the building was evacuated--some with minor injuries.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

