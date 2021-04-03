Stop AAPI Hate rally and vigil in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Recent attacks on the nation’s Asian American and Pacific Islander communities has triggered protests, rallies, and calls for action.

Friday night, a rally and a vigil were held in Eau Claire’s Owen Park.

The rally featured remarks from members of the city’s Hmong community. It ended with a candlelight vigil.

The Eau Claire City Council recently passed a resolution condemning all forms of violence and hate against Asian Americans.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.