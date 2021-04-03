706 more cases, 7 new deaths in DHS Saturday update
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -About one in six COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Saturday.
The state reports an increase of 706 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 579,293. 3,605 tests came back negative.
Almost 98% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 7,230.
Fifty-four more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 27,739.
The state reported seven new deaths on Saturday. The total of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic sits at 6,640.
Vaccinations
The state has yet to update its vaccination totals from Friday. The number of Wisconsinites who have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine remains at 1,1859,640 or 32% of residents. In total, 19% of Wisconsinites or 1,121,306 have completed the vaccination series. 2,913,797 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsin residents as of Friday.
County Data
|County
|# of COVID-19 cases
|Deaths
|At least one dose of a
COVID-19 vaccine
|% of County
|Completed the COVID-19
vaccination series
|% of County
|Buffalo
|1,329 (+2)
|7
|4,509
|35%
|2,970
|23%
|Chippewa
|7,185
|93
|20,800
|32%
|13,684
|21%
|Clark
|3,170
|58
|6,657
|19%
|4,429
|13%
|Crawford
|1,677 (+1)
|17
|5,518
|34%
|3,845
|24%
|Dunn
|4,420 (+3)
|31
|11,540
|25%
|7,387
|16%
|Eau Claire
|11,275 (+3)
|105
|36,025
|34%
|24,714
|24%
|Jackson
|2,580 (+2)
|26
|6,194
|30%
|3,794
|18%
|La Crosse
|12,460 (+16)
|80
|43,993
|37%
|27,092
|23%
|Monroe
|4,385 (+2)
|36
|12,336
|27%
|8,208
|18%
|Pepin
|817
|7
|2,278
|31%
|1,660
|23%
|Rusk
|1,272
|16
|3,049
|22%
|1,859
|13%
|Trempealeau
|3,469 (+4)
|38
|10,789
|36%
|7,272
|25%
|Vernon
|1,878 (-4)
|38
|9,974
|32%
|6,468
|21%
