706 more cases, 7 new deaths in DHS Saturday update

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -About one in six COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Saturday.

The state reports an increase of 706 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 579,293. 3,605 tests came back negative.

Almost 98% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 7,230.

Fifty-four more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 27,739.

The state reported seven new deaths on Saturday. The total of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic sits at 6,640.

Vaccinations

The state has yet to update its vaccination totals from Friday. The number of Wisconsinites who have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine remains at 1,1859,640 or 32% of residents. In total, 19% of Wisconsinites or 1,121,306 have completed the vaccination series. 2,913,797 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsin residents as of Friday.

County Data

County # of COVID-19 cases Deaths At least one dose of a

COVID-19 vaccine % of County Completed the COVID-19

vaccination series % of County Buffalo 1,329 (+2) 7 4,509 35% 2,970 23% Chippewa 7,185 93 20,800 32% 13,684 21% Clark 3,170 58 6,657 19% 4,429 13% Crawford 1,677 (+1) 17 5,518 34% 3,845 24% Dunn 4,420 (+3) 31 11,540 25% 7,387 16% Eau Claire 11,275 (+3) 105 36,025 34% 24,714 24% Jackson 2,580 (+2) 26 6,194 30% 3,794 18% La Crosse 12,460 (+16) 80 43,993 37% 27,092 23% Monroe 4,385 (+2) 36 12,336 27% 8,208 18% Pepin 817 7 2,278 31% 1,660 23% Rusk 1,272 16 3,049 22% 1,859 13% Trempealeau 3,469 (+4) 38 10,789 36% 7,272 25% Vernon 1,878 (-4) 38 9,974 32% 6,468 21%

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.