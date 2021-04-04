3 taken to hospital after crash in Trempealeau Co.

TREMPEALEAU CO., Wis. (WEAU) -Three people were injured after a head-on collision in Trempealeau County Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened shortly after 1 p.m. on State Road 93 near Kuka Lane in the Town of Burnside.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Department said a northbound Toyota Rav 4 crossed the centerline and hit a southbound GMC Sierra truck.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota as well as the driver of the truck were injured and taken to local hospitals.

