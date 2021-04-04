Hope Gospel Mission serves hundreds of Easter dinner meals for community

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Hundreds of cars in line, waiting for an Easter meal.

On the menu?

“Ham, scalloped potatoes, beans a dessert and just all the fixings for a typical Easter dinner,” says community relations director, Brett Geboy.

Sharon Covill and her grandson Kenny took it upon themselves to deliver meals to those who are still shuttered amid the pandemic.

“It’s fun to be able to drive around town,” says Kenny. “I have trouble walking, so that’s why I do the driving and he does the running, so I go up to the houses and then he runs the meals into the people,” says Sharon Covill.

Eau Claire couple, Jeannie and Roger Forster, were some of the first in line Saturday morning.

“We’re not going to be getting together with family so we thought we’d come out here,” says Jeannie.

The two say although they’re spending another Easter weekend in isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic, there is still plenty to be thankful for.

“A ton to be thankful for, just to be alive, that God’s blessed us with a beautiful life,” says Jeannie and Roger.

Geboy, says this is a perfect opportunity for his staff and volunteers to provide a free meal for residents in the Chippewa valley, while socially distanced.

“We want to be seen as a resource and meeting that need for those that are in need of a good meal,” says Geboy.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.