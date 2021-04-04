La Crosse Police investigating shooting on city’s northside

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -The La Crosse Police Department is asking for any information related to a shooting Easter morning.

Around 3:30 a.m. officers found one person shot in the area of Rublee and Prospect streets on La Crosse’s northside.

They were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was injured, and police said there is no threat to the public.

If you have any information call the La Crosse Police Department at 608-789-7219. Information can also be shared anonymously through La Crosse Area Crimestoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submit online at https://www.p3tips.com/459.

