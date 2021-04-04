UPDATE: 2nd Ave remains closed in Onalaska

ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) -UPDATE: The Onalaska Police Department said it’s safe for residents who live on 2nd Avenue South to leave their homes.

The street remains closed at this time.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Onalaksa Police Department is asking people living in the 600 block of 2nd Avenue South in Onalaska to shelter in place.

They say there is an ongoing incident.

The police are also asking people to stay away from the area right now.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.