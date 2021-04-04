Advertisement

UPDATE: 2nd Ave remains closed in Onalaska

Police Car
Police Car(Gray News)
By Maria Blough
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) -UPDATE: The Onalaska Police Department said it’s safe for residents who live on 2nd Avenue South to leave their homes.

The street remains closed at this time.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Onalaksa Police Department is asking people living in the 600 block of 2nd Avenue South in Onalaska to shelter in place.

They say there is an ongoing incident.

The police are also asking people to stay away from the area right now.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

