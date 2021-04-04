Advertisement

UW-Madison disables proctoring software amid complaints

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The University of Wisconsin-Madison has disabled part of its digital anti-cheating software after students complained it didn’t recognize their darker skin tones.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Sunday that UW-Madison started using anti-cheating software known as Honorlock last summer after classes went online.

The software can lock down student’s browsers, record their faces and scan their rooms.

UW-Madison spokeswoman Meredith McGlone said the university disabled Honorlock’s exam pause feature on March 11 after three students said it activated after failing to recognize their darker skin tone.

Honorlock officials said the students were looking down or away from their cameras during an exam and the software paused the test because it couldn’t detect facial features.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This fire happened around 6 a.m. at the Countryside Motel.
Update: 8 people taken to hospital after motel fire
Village of Fall Creek fire
UPDATE: Shed destroyed, home damaged in Eau Claire County fire
“My heart just dropped. She hugged me immediately and wouldn’t let go,” Hotchkiss said.
‘She hugged me immediately:’ N.Y. state trooper finds toddler lost in the woods
A shooting at 7th and Kidder streets kills three, injures four.
Mass shooting in Wilmington, N.C. leaves seven people shot, three dead
ATV flips in Rusk County, driver dies at the scene

Latest News

Priests circle the Edicule during Easter Sunday Mass led by the Latin Patriarch at the Church...
Singing hymns through masks, Christians mark pandemic Easter
Shooting
La Crosse Police investigating shooting on city’s northside
car crash
3 taken to hospital after crash in Trempealeau Co.
Coronavirus
On Sunday WI surpasses 3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines given to residents