Advertisement

On Sunday WI surpasses 3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines given to residents

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(WRDW)
By Maria Blough
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -About one in seven COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Sunday.

The state reports an increase of 584 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 579,877. 3,625 tests came back negative.

Almost 98% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 7,297.

Twenty-eight more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 27,767.

The state reduced the number of COVID-19 deaths by one on Sunday. The total of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic now sits at 6,639.

Vaccinations

Thirty-three percent or 1,922,804 Wisconsinites have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday. In total, 1,170,042 or 20% of Wisconsinites have completed the vaccination series. 3,018,339 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsin residents as of Sunday.

County Data

County# of COVID-19 casesDeathsAt least one dose of a
COVID-19 vaccine		% of CountyCompleted the COVID-19
vaccination series		% of County
Barron5,5517613,78931%9,29521%
Buffalo1,32974,57935%3,01623%
Chippewa7,1859321,35933%14,13822%
Clark3,171 (+1)586,72119%4,52413%
Dunn4,423 (+3)3111,93826%7,75317%
Eau Claire11,289 (+14)10537,21536%25,42424%
Jackson2,580266,23530%3,88319%
La Crosse12,468 (+8)8045,87639%28,16424%
Monroe4,388 (+3)3612,61927%8,41218%
Pepin81772,30132%1,68223%
Rusk1,272163,07922%1,96914%
Trempealeau3,4693811,05137%7,43725%
Vernon1,8783810,19333%6,61922%

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This fire happened around 6 a.m. at the Countryside Motel.
Update: 8 people taken to hospital after motel fire
Village of Fall Creek fire
UPDATE: Shed destroyed, home damaged in Eau Claire County fire
“My heart just dropped. She hugged me immediately and wouldn’t let go,” Hotchkiss said.
‘She hugged me immediately:’ N.Y. state trooper finds toddler lost in the woods
A shooting at 7th and Kidder streets kills three, injures four.
Mass shooting in Wilmington, N.C. leaves seven people shot, three dead
ATV flips in Rusk County, driver dies at the scene

Latest News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says crews are working to prevent the collapse of a large wastewater...
Florida works to avoid “catastrophic” pond collapse
Priests circle the Edicule during Easter Sunday Mass led by the Latin Patriarch at the Church...
Singing hymns through masks, Christians mark pandemic Easter
Police Car
UPDATE: Police standoff shut down street Sunday morning
Easter Bunny Visits Autistic Children
Tom’s Drawing Board holds Easter Bunny meet and greet for children with autism