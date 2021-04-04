On Sunday WI surpasses 3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines given to residents
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -About one in seven COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Sunday.
The state reports an increase of 584 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 579,877. 3,625 tests came back negative.
Almost 98% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 7,297.
Twenty-eight more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 27,767.
The state reduced the number of COVID-19 deaths by one on Sunday. The total of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic now sits at 6,639.
Vaccinations
Thirty-three percent or 1,922,804 Wisconsinites have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday. In total, 1,170,042 or 20% of Wisconsinites have completed the vaccination series. 3,018,339 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsin residents as of Sunday.
County Data
|County
|# of COVID-19 cases
|Deaths
|At least one dose of a
COVID-19 vaccine
|% of County
|Completed the COVID-19
vaccination series
|% of County
|Barron
|5,551
|76
|13,789
|31%
|9,295
|21%
|Buffalo
|1,329
|7
|4,579
|35%
|3,016
|23%
|Chippewa
|7,185
|93
|21,359
|33%
|14,138
|22%
|Clark
|3,171 (+1)
|58
|6,721
|19%
|4,524
|13%
|Dunn
|4,423 (+3)
|31
|11,938
|26%
|7,753
|17%
|Eau Claire
|11,289 (+14)
|105
|37,215
|36%
|25,424
|24%
|Jackson
|2,580
|26
|6,235
|30%
|3,883
|19%
|La Crosse
|12,468 (+8)
|80
|45,876
|39%
|28,164
|24%
|Monroe
|4,388 (+3)
|36
|12,619
|27%
|8,412
|18%
|Pepin
|817
|7
|2,301
|32%
|1,682
|23%
|Rusk
|1,272
|16
|3,079
|22%
|1,969
|14%
|Trempealeau
|3,469
|38
|11,051
|37%
|7,437
|25%
|Vernon
|1,878
|38
|10,193
|33%
|6,619
|22%
