On Sunday WI surpasses 3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines given to residents

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -About one in seven COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Sunday.

The state reports an increase of 584 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 579,877. 3,625 tests came back negative.

Almost 98% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 7,297.

Twenty-eight more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 27,767.

The state reduced the number of COVID-19 deaths by one on Sunday. The total of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic now sits at 6,639.

Vaccinations

Thirty-three percent or 1,922,804 Wisconsinites have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday. In total, 1,170,042 or 20% of Wisconsinites have completed the vaccination series. 3,018,339 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsin residents as of Sunday.

County Data

County # of COVID-19 cases Deaths At least one dose of a

COVID-19 vaccine % of County Completed the COVID-19

vaccination series % of County Barron 5,551 76 13,789 31% 9,295 21% Buffalo 1,329 7 4,579 35% 3,016 23% Chippewa 7,185 93 21,359 33% 14,138 22% Clark 3,171 (+1) 58 6,721 19% 4,524 13% Dunn 4,423 (+3) 31 11,938 26% 7,753 17% Eau Claire 11,289 (+14) 105 37,215 36% 25,424 24% Jackson 2,580 26 6,235 30% 3,883 19% La Crosse 12,468 (+8) 80 45,876 39% 28,164 24% Monroe 4,388 (+3) 36 12,619 27% 8,412 18% Pepin 817 7 2,301 32% 1,682 23% Rusk 1,272 16 3,079 22% 1,969 14% Trempealeau 3,469 38 11,051 37% 7,437 25% Vernon 1,878 38 10,193 33% 6,619 22%

